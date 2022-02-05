Result Monterrey vs. Al Ahly live online via TNT Sports, TUDN and Fox Sports for the quarterfinals | Rayados scoreboard, where to watch the game and where the Club World Cup is played | SPORT-TOTAL

Monterey vs. Al-Ahly LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the quarterfinal match of the Club World Cup this Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 11:30 am (Peruvian time) and 10:30 am (Mexican time) at the Al Nahyan stadium. You can follow the broadcast on TNT Sports and live streaming minute by minute Trade .

LIVE – See Monterrey – Al Ahly online for free: lineups and minute by minute of the match

Lineups, Monterrey vs. al ahly today

Rayados Monterrey: Andrada, Aguirre, Funes Mori, González, Kranevitter, Meza, Moreno, Ortiz, Pizarro, Romo, Vegas.

Al-Ahly: Lofti, Afsha, Ahmed, Dieng, El Shahat, Hany, Maaloul, Maghrabi, Mohamed, Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim.

Monterey vs. Al Ahly live | 0-1

match preview

The ‘Rayados’ return to the FIFA competition. After finishing third in 2012 and 2019, the Mexican team has the objective of improving those participations and, incidentally, trying to match what its arch-rival did: Tigres UANL, qualified for the final (lost to Bayern Munich).

Monterey vs. Al Ahly: match schedule

Mexico – 10:30 a.m.

Peru – 11:30 a.m.

Columbia – 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador – 11:30 a.m.

Venezuela – 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 12:30 p.m.

Argentina – 1:30 p.m.

Chile – 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 1:30 p.m.

Brazil – 1:30 p.m.

Spain – 5:30 p.m.

The ‘Gang’ will return to activity after tying Cruz Azul (2-2) at the end of the Liga MX match before the break due to the national team break. While the African champion saw action in the Egyptian tournament and tied last weekend (1-1) with National Bank Egypt.

Where to watch Monterey vs. Al Ahly for the Club World Cup?

TNT Sports It is the signal enabled to watch the Club World Cup match that will present Monterrey without Colombian winger Duván Vergara due to injury, nor defender César Montes due to COVID-19 positive.

The Mexicans Rogelio Funes Mori and Luis Romo will be there, and the Argentines Esteban Andrada and Maxiliano Meza, who returned from the commitments with their respective teams in the Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On his side, Al Ahly is having a hard time because five players from the squad are with the Egyptian team that will play Sunday against Senegal in the final of the African Cup of Nations. As if that were not enough, coach Pitso Mosimane has coronavirus.

Monterey vs. Al Ahly: possible line-ups

Monterey: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Alex Grijalva, Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Arturo González; Maximiliano Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodolfo Pizarro.

Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Alex Grijalva, Hector Moreno, Sebastian Vegas; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Arturo González; Maximiliano Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodolfo Pizarro. Al-Ahly: Ali Lofti; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Ali Maaloul; Aliou Dieng, Ahmed Abdelkader, Luis Miquissone, Hussein El Shahat, Magdy Afsha; Ziad Tarek.

Where will Monterrey vs. Al Ahly for the Club World Cup?

According to the criteria of Know more