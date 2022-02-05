Reese Witherspoon and media labels on Britney Spears

In a new interview for Time, Reese Witherspoon reflected on the scrutiny she’s faced over the years, even comparing her experience to that of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. In November 2006 Witherspoon filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17. She also has an 8-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, with her husband Jim Toth.

Looking back to that time, the “Legally Blonde” star recalls being harassed by paparazzi, who she says followed her to church, her children’s school and soccer practice. She told the magazine about a time when photographers would park a car outside her California home and point their cameras out her kitchen window to take photos every hour of every day. “My kids will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars,” he said.

And that’s why Witherspoon, who later moved his family to Nashville, compares his experience to Spears. The 39-year-old singer also filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband Kevin Federline in November 2006 and was constantly hounded by paparazzi with her two sons Sean Preston Federline, 15, and Jayden James Federline, of 14.

Still, Reese knows the media treated her differently than they did Spears. The Oscar winner told Time that women like Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were painted as “bad,” while women like her and Jennifer Garner were labeled “good.” Although, to her, she didn’t make much sense since she would sometimes yell at the paparazzi, even during her 2013 arrest for disorderly conduct, just like her fellow stars.

Reese Witherspoon sympathizes with Britney Spears

“What if the media had decided I was something else?” Witherspoon asked. “I would be in a totally different position. I mean it’s my decisions or professional decisions that I made, but it felt very arbitrary.” Spears’ treatment by the media, along with her conservative battle, was examined in The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Like Witherspoon, fellow star Hilton also reflected on this topic on her “This Is Paris” podcast. “I’ve been reading all these articles coming out where they said, like, Britney, Paris and just, like, a bunch of us were being treated so unfairly,” she said. Days after the documentary boom, Britney noted: “I didn’t watch the whole documentary but from what I saw of it I was embarrassed by the light they put on me… I cried for two weeks and well… I still cry sometimes!!!! … I am not here to be perfect… perfect is boring… I am here to convey kindness.”