Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava

Since Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe will begin to appear in the media and even she will show herself through her social networks, where she has countless followers, from that very moment, The comments about the resemblance so brutal between the two have not stopped. But now this is going one step further, because after The last photo that Reese Witherspoon has published with her daughter on her personal Instagram account no longer impacts us, only the incredible resemblance, but, as all the followers of the actress in the network point out, they look like sisters and, even, some have pointed them out as twins.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava: mother and daughter or sisters?

This type of snapshot that they have posted is very common between the two. They have always made clear the good relationship between mother and daughter. Specifically, in this last photograph that has been uploaded to IG we can see Ava with Reese in the kitchen. Ava wears a brown suede miniskirt with a black turtleneck and long-sleeved sweater, sporting colored hair (one of the points that differentiates her from her mother) and Reese wears a green floral print wrap dress. Both are raised a glass of champagne. And also proving their constant and good humor, they have accompanied the photo with a text that says: ”Well, I guess dry January is done” (Well I guess dry January is over now). The ‘Dry January’ is a fashion that is gaining more and more strength and that consists of stopping drinking alcohol during the month of January to counteract the excesses of Christmas.

