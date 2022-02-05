Reasons why the demand for tequila has increased in the United States

Even when the tequila category began in the United States at the beginning of the last century, its strength was more in the nostalgia market of countrymen who emigrated, and also for temporary workers and there it was something like a trait of identity nationalism on American soil.

But until cocktails began, especially with the famous “Margarita Cocktail” in the 50s (other cocktails were also started), and something very important in addition to the issue of immigration was the fact of the increase in tourism to Mexico, and that the foundations of what is happening today.

However, in most cases, the tequilas consumed by residents to the north were of poor quality. In addition to the fact that in our country, since the category is not well regulated, a large percentage of tequilas were not 100% agave; Beginning in the late 1970s, when the issue of more regulation and management of tequila categories began, little by little it became prominent, first in our country and slowly there.

Then three things happened so that today the consumption of North Americans has detonated in an explosive way.

The first was the real perception of an increase in the quality of this Mexican drink and that it was permeating via tourism, since in our country it had begun in advance, this with solid foundations such as the creation of a Tequila Regulatory Council. and a Protected Designation of Origin, and therefore strict quality control.

Also the fact that today a good number of brands and/or tequila distilleries belong to global spirits companies, tequila quickly occupied places in the market that were previously more difficult to achieve, coupled with the issue of beverage fashion natural and transparent, in theory healthier.

Finally, the influence on consumers of many opinion leaders, who were previously incipient and were tequila masters or distilleries owners, but today, we also have many personalities from the sports world, bloggers and, above all, famous artists (George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, etc.) who have ridden the wave of tequilas, which have undoubtedly come to refresh and strengthen the category like never before; In addition, even when it is stated that they do not know a good tequila, their team that supports them look for quality products, since the price of their brands is not limiting, so their tequilas are generally of good quality.

