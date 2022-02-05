Rayados will seek to overcome the Tigres Final in the Club World Cup

scratched starts this Saturday a new adventure in his fifth Club World Cup against the Egyptian Al-Ahly in the quarterfinal duel, at 10:30 am (Mexico time), but beyond thinking about the title, there is a bigger reason that moves the albiazul boxthis for the former president of Monterrey, Jorge Urdialeswho assures that each member of La Pandilla faces this new challenge with Tigres in mindbecause they know that they have the incentive to surpass what they did a year ago, when they made history as the first Concacaf team to reach a Final.

Urdiales, who as director of the albiazules reached to be present in the first two Club World Cups of the regios, witnessed how the squad focused on the background to aim to be better than any other Mexican club; they managed like this match the third place that Necaxa had achieved, but now they know that the felines set the bar very high as runner-up, falling 1-0 to Bayern Munich in 2021; now La Pandilla has the mission to do the same, but not only to beat a compatriot team or from the same confederation, but because it is Tigers.

“Of course (what do you think about Tigres)we (when we went) had the antecedents of Pachuca, Atlante, América, Necaxa when they played in Brazil (and beat Real Madrid), Luis Pérez was in that Necaxa team and he told us ‘it’s something else’, that was transmitted to the players, they beat Real Madrid on penalties; Of course, all the more reason if it is a local club, Tigres; in this case not only because it is the previous Mexican club, which is from the city itself, Of course, sportingly it is an additional incentivethat he brings it to mind and we all bring it to mind, we bring it,” Urdiales told Mediotiempo.

Whether they achieve it or not, there will surely be memes, jokes that exhibit both teams, but Urdiales hopes that everything will be in a healthy environment; and it is that on the one hand, the fans of Tigres presume that the auriazules in their only participation in the Club World Cup achieved what Rayados has not been able to on four occasions, with two third and a couple of fifth places; however, the public that supports the albiazules names their team as “the most international of Nuevo León”, being five times champion of Concachampions.

“Yes, there is a very strong incentive and more so now, to overcome what the other team in the city did… the rivalry lends itself to jokes and memes, to so many things because they are fashions, but the important thing is that respect is not lost and always keep in mind that It is a sporting matter that must always be overcome what has been done to date“, he added.

-‘The feeling remains that Tigres could have done more!’

Urdiales leaves aside the colors and defended the work done by Ricardo Ferretti with Tigres in the Final against Bayern Munich, something that the strategist was criticized for, who was pointed out as a ‘mouse trap’, by presenting a defensive system with which the shots to the goal were null and fell 1-0, although with a controversial goal for a hand in the assistance of Robert Lewandowski for Benjamin Pavard.

This is how he considers Rayados can give the surprise in the tournamentwell remember that in 2019 he played a great game against Liverpool, where At times the Mexican team looked more dangerousalthough they finally fell in that Semifinal, but it earned them to be recognized by the Europeans with a corridor during the medal ceremony.

“The club has a very good squad to fight against the one of the Champions (Chelsea) or the one of Libertadores (Palmeiras). Fighting from you to you means that you are going to go looking for victory, many people criticized how Tigres faced the European rivalbut you have to have a strategy, an adequate approach to the rival you are going to face, if you have a team of a certain age and the other team flies, you cannot play from power to power, what Tuca did was appropriate; We are left with the feeling that more could have been done, but Rayados played more as equalsleft a good taste in the mouth at the last Club World Cup,” he said.

In Nuevo Leon, a lot the achievement of Tigres was minimized by the Rayados fanspointing out that they had played a simple key, facing Conmebol’s rival in the Semifinal, but also it was Monterrey’s turn and he couldn’t; this time it’s his turn, they could even face the same team that UANL beat to make history.

The team feels solid, although with the disadvantage of have prepared without 10 of his selected by the FIFA Datehowever, the rival in turn in the Quarterfinals arrives worse, since their selection players could not even be there for this duel.

-Club World Cup, the showcase of a player who was born in a “soft drink” tournament

In addition to the incentive to transcend in the Club World Cup to beat the university students, there is also the one that individually the players want to show themselvesthat this event be an international showcase for them, thinking about their future.

So it happened with Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona in the 2012 edition, Víctor Manuel Vucetich had debuted him in Liga MX just on August 7, 2010 and in the Club World Cup he scored in the Quarterfinals against Ulsan Hyundai, then Rayados faced Chelsea in the Semifinal, with a defeat of 3 -1, but a great performance from Sonora, who later scored the first goal of the 2-0 against Al-Ahly in the game where Monterrey took third place. There Corona only had 37 games in Liga MX, 10 of these as a starter. This is how Twente took him to Europe.