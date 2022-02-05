Rap takes over the event of the year: Super Bowl 2022.

Next Sunday, February 13, the 56th edition of the Super Bowl is celebrated, the final game of the National Football League (NFL) championship and one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Like every year, in addition to sports, the show is paramount.

One of the most anticipated moments of the event is the halftime show. Iconic names in the music industry have passed through it, including Michael Jackson, U2, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Shakira, Prince, and many more. Each production is historic and plans to improve year after year.

The Katy Perry Show with Missy Elliot and Lenny Kravitz

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Drake, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will host this year’s show. The legends of American rap come together to shine before millions of viewers. With decades of history behind them, the artists continue to hold the foundations of hip hop at the top.

Although in Argentina it is not a show that is customary to follow, in the United States and in a large part of Mexico it represents a national holiday date. Everyone is watching the Super Bowl. Not only does the match itself gather millions of fans, but the deployment of each edition makes it one of the most watched television broadcasts of the year, and with the highest advertising schedule.

This year’s show will be tinged with pure rap. Far from bringing together individual stars, separately and from different genres, this year the selection shares roots. Dr Dre, one of the most successful producers in the music industry, accompanied and produced Eminem in the first steps of his career, being for him a “father” in musical terms.

To continue reinventing himself, and continue to be in force with so many emerging figures, Eminem remains at the top of what once meant an influence on millions of fans who began to listen to rap thanks to his records. The same is the case of Dre, Snoop Dogg or Mary J. Kendrick and Drake, meanwhile, are the pillars of the genre today. Seeing both generations come together in 2022 is, in this case, cause for celebration.



Rap takes over the event of the year: Super Bowl 2022.

The event will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in Los Angeles County, California, with a capacity of 70,000 people and opened less than two years ago. In the game, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals.



After the “disappointment” of the last edition of the Super Bowl that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced the capacity of the stadium and had a drop in its audience (which still exceeded 90 million viewers on television and streaming) , a considerable comeback is expected for this year, at a full stadium and with a high-level show.