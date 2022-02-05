Rachel Zegler: the actress with Colombian descent who is a sensation in Hollywood

The American actress and singer of only 20 years Rachel Zeglerhas made its way and is now recognized for his leading role in the recent film “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg. A young woman born from New Jersey with Colombian ancestry on her mother’s side and Polish on her father’s side. Let’s find out her story.

Rachel Zegler, creating the movie of her life

The actress began her career when she was very young, acting ran in her veins, so in high school she starred as Bella in “Beauty and the Beast” (2016), ariel in “The Little Mermaid” (2017),7 Dorothy Brock in “42nd Street” (2018), and Fiona in Shrek the Musical (2019).

Roles that made her worthy of the Metro Awards as leading actress in all her performances.

Subsequently, Rachel Zegler participated in an open call for the version of “West Side Story”, as this was done through Twitter, she responded by singing the same way “Tonight” Y “I Feel Pretty”, proof that made her chosen from more than 30 thousand applicants.

This adaptation of the famous musical, which in addition to being his film debut in which gave life to Mary, the protagonist of the story, earned her the prestigious Golden Globe award in which he won the long-awaited statuette Best actress.

In a publication made on her Instagram, the actress dedicates the post to Steven Spielberg in which she assures that she has learned the best lessons from him, “be genuine, generous, be afraid and still try”.

She also thanks him in the post for leading her to a “greatness with sweetness and tranquility. I don’t know if a thank you will be enough”, concludes the actress in reflection.

Meet Rachel Zegler’s post addressed to Steven Spielberg

The actress of Colombian descent did not stop there, she was also chosen to participate in the 2023 film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and a new live action adaptation of “Snow White”.

In this latest film, a live action remake of one of Disney’s great classics, he will also act alongside the renowned Gal Gadot who would play the role of the evil queen and Rachel Zegler would be the protagonist of this story, Snow White.

the director of the film Mark Webb assured in a conversation with Deadline that “His strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part in rediscovering the joy that makes up this classic Disney tale.”

The actress has had to defend herself from those who criticize her race to interpret “Snow White” To which she replied: “Never in a million years did I imagine that would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow White of Latin descent. Although Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries.”

However, she adds that in the end she has a job and that she is very excited to be able to do it. Her conclusion is that it can be a Latin princess.