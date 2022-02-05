Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne and her influence on pop culture

In her 70 years on the throne, and with the works of Pegasus, Jamie Reid, and to the sound of the Beatles, we tell you how the monarchy of Queen Elizabeth II broke ground between pop and mass culture in the United Kingdom (and of the world).

“It is hard to imagine the monarchs of Saudi Arabia and Thailand selling souvenir trinkets in the same way that the British crown does,” say marketing and advertising experts Cele C. Otnes and Pauline Maclaran in an article in The Atlantic.

And we saw it on the streets of London on the evening of June 3, 2012, at Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee celebration, marking her 60 years on the throne: the queen appeared on biscuit tins, coffee cups and even in kitchen towels. “Not the exotic, flirtatious visage of Marilyn Monroe or Angelina Jolie, but that of a distant historical authority, a figurehead with no real power but lots of symbolic supremacy,” wrote Belinda Luscombe of the magazine. Time.

And it is that by becoming the monarch with the longest reign in the history of Great Britain, surpassing Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and 215 days, the era of Elizabeth II, as Luscombe explained, generated recognized cultural movements , with literature, art and even artifacts that we can recognize today.

“His exceptionally long reign has coincided with the rise of modern pop culture. So each successive generation views the Queen through the prism of her own concerns,” journalist Natasha Hornsby wrote. And we saw it in the play monkey queen by Banksy, a screen print of urban art that was created in 2003, and with which the artist argued that the highest position in British society is not a reward for talent or hard work, “but is simply delivered with the birth accident.