Pumas UNAM presented its third jersey for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

What was an open secret, accompanied by previous leaks and sales in the United States and Canada, was finally confirmed. Pumas made their third kit official for the remainder of Closing 2022, which breaks with the traditional colors of blue and gold to make way for a tribute to the athletics track that the University Olympic Stadium has.

Shirt is mostly the same color as the tartan track, with some piping at the front in which blue and gold stand out, traditional colors of the Universiad Club. In the part of the neck it has a double stripe with the same tones, which make the clothing that can be used in some matches of the remainder of Clausura 2022 look more elegant.

“It is inspired by the athletics track of the University Olympic Stadium, the terracotta color pays homage to history and pride in our home,” wrote the club’s official account on Twitter, during the presentation with a series of images that were made in University City Stadium. This garment can now be purchased through the brand’s storeas well as that of the team.

next to the shirt a jacket and a sweatshirt were also revealed in the same color of the tartan track. They even have a casual long-sleeved shirt to complete the outfit. These garments can only be obtained, for now, in the brand’s store, but with prior registration, since they only appear for members.