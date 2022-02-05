Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate
Today, Saturday, February 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6341 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Friday at 20.6693 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6693 – Sell: $20.6693
- HSBC: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $20.99
- Banamex: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.21
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.12
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
- Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.49
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.46
- Exchange: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $21.07
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 41 thousand 468.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.68 pesos, for $28.00 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
