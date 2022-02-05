President of Panama supports rejection of Pedro Salmerón

Panama.- The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, gave his support to Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and asked Mexico to respect her decisions regarding the appointment of the next ambassador. He also stressed that the relationship between the two countries is very good.

And it is that Panama rejected the appointment of Pedro Salmerón as ambassador of Mexico in his country, in the face of accusations of alleged harassment of his former ITAM students. The refusal caused President Andrés Manuel to pronounce on the matter at the morning press conference last Tuesday.

“It turns out that we proposed him for ambassador in Panama and, as if he were the Holy Inquisition, the minister or chancellor of Panama, was dissatisfied because they disagreed with the ITAM (Mexico’s Autonomous Technological Institute) (…) I do not think that the president of Panama is aware, I think it has more to do with the chancellor”, said the president.

This Friday, at a press conference, the Panamanian president asked Mexico for due respect.

“The Panamanian foreign minister is a great professional, she has my full support and all my respect. (…) The decision of the president of Mexico is the decision of the president of Mexico, the decision of Panama is our decision. We decide if we accept or not to an ambassador, just as they decided to accept ours, who is a very good ambassador”.

He indicated that Panama is “respectful, not only of Mexico, of all countries, and they demand respect for Panama.”

“Respect is earned, and that is what we demand, both from the president of Mexico and from any other country. We are respectful, and we expect the same from any other country.”

It is worth mentioning that former Panamanian President Ernesto Pérez described AMLO’s attitude as childish and assured that Mexico needs more from Panama than Panama from Mexico.

Now, President AMLO will propose Jesusa Rodríguez as the ambassador of said country, after Salmerón presented his rejection to occupy the diplomatic position.

