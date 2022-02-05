Pokémon Legends: Arceus already exceeds 6.5 million copies in worldwide sales – Nintenderos

You can check on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is the first official sales data.

Pokemon Legends Sales: Arceus

In this case, the information comes from Nintendo, who confirms that the game already exceeds the 6.5 million copies sold worldwide in just one week. Remember that in Japan it exceeded 1.45 million copies sold in 3 days.

You can see it below:

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus! We hope you’re loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

Our guides

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain. Fountain.