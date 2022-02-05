Pokémon Arceus Legends guide: tricks, tips and secrets

Start of the guide

Welcome to our complete guide to Pokemon Legends: Arceus! Once again, Nintendo and Game Freak join forces to bring us exclusively in switch an epic and memorable adventure, full of mysticism and beauty throughout the inhospitable Hisui region.

Embark on this adventure with us to become a pioneer Trainer, do not hesitate and use our advice and help for complete the first Pokdex of history, find all the secrets of the title and take advantage of all its possibilities. A wild land full of surprises lies ahead!

Note: This guide is currently in its early stages of construction, please be patient. Soon its contents will be expanded.

Hisui’s Pokdex at 100%: All available Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus invites us, as in all the games of the franchise, to become a real expert trainer. You will be able to gather all the creatures that are within your reach and Complete Hisui’s Pokdex 100%?

Obviously this is a daunting task. In the vast and varied region of Hisui hundreds of pokemon coexist in the wild, so capturing them all will not be an easy matter. In addition to knowing the Pokémon that are generally available, we also recommend that you keep an eye on some of them. the most outstandingsuch as the following:

Initials: The adventure begins with a vitally important choice.

New Pokémon: This installment introduces some never-before-seen Pokémon for the first time.

Regional forms: The Hisui region includes several Pokémon that are unique to this area of ​​the world.

Pokémon mounts: Find out how to get the 5 Pokémon that help you move around the world.

Special Evolutions: Check out all the unique evolutionary methods here.

Eevee and evolutions: get Eevee and its 8 special evolutions.

All Legendary and Singular

In our guide we also want to dedicate a special attention to the Legendary and Rare Pokémon that are present in the Hisui region. They are a good handful of them and suppose the most special creatures and highlights that we can capture. Some of them are obtained as part of missions, while others can only be found in specific places in the world. Will you be able to catch them for your collection?

Darkrai: Find out what requirement you need to meet to catch this sinister Pokmon.

Find out what requirement you need to meet to catch this sinister Pokmon. Shaymin: we teach you how to get his Earth Form, only if you meet a requirement.

shiny/variocolor pokmon

you know the shiny pokemon? If you are a big fan of the franchise, surely it is. The alternative versions with other colorsalso known as Pokémon variocolor, are available once again in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Almost all the Pokdex has its shiny version (although some copies have shiny locked). If you want to prepare to hunt them down from minute one, here we explain the better methods for it, spawn ratesspecial bonuses and much more.

All about evolutionary items and evolutionary stones

Pokémon games always feature a lot of special items and Legends Pokmon Arceus is no exception, in this installment we once again have at our disposal two categories of them: on the one hand a good range of evolutionary objects and on the other the classic evolutionary stones. Although it may seem that it is easier than ever to get these items, they all have their crumb. we tell you how to do with them so you can easily complete your Pokdex.

Crafting Guide: All Recipes

A good part of the novelties that Legends Pokmon Arceus includes in the saga is the crafting system and recipes that we met very present in the adventure. Often by Hisui we will be collecting a lots of ingredients and resources that we can later combine on a work table (or Craft Kit) to make objects; from Pok Balls to potions or baits, without a doubt the fabrication of items is one of the pillars of gameplay in this installment.

If you want to delve into the crafting system of the game, do not hesitate to take a look at these sections of the guide:

Get Gratitude Points (GP)

One of the original novelties presented by Legends Pokmon Arceus are so-called Gratitude Pointsa special currency that can be obtained as we go finding items lost by other players. These objects appear randomly around the world and, once returned to their respective owners, we award GP that we can use at the barter post, where some of the most valuable items of the title await us. Without a doubt, it is worth knowing everything in this regard.

Frequent questions

There are some frequently asked questions that many Pokémon Legends: Arceus players will be doing when entering the adventure for the first time. We want to deal with them in a separate section of this guide so that they do not remain in the inkwell and all questions get your answer.