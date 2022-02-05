“Pavón was very close to Cruz Azul, but it came to nothing”

Cristian Pavon He was one of the main footballers Blue Cross intended to reinforce its squad for Clausura 2022.

Juan roman riquelme, Vice President of Boca Juniors, revealed that the Argentine was very close to signing with Machine.

“In Cruz Azul they have spoken with the representative of Curassow. They informed me that they were very close but it came to nothing. When you hear that Boca doesn’t pay attention or doesn’t answer, it’s not like that. We know the rules of the game but this is reality. When they say we don’t serve anyone, it’s not true. We attend to everyone, what we are clear about is that we defend our club to the death and it is very simple, we do just that”, he mentioned for ESPN.

Similarly, ‘The last 10’ also assured that Curassow He asked to stay in the xeneize team.

“There is no discussion here of money. Blue Cross was speaking with the representative of Curassow. With the LA Galaxy The negotiations had ended and they did not want to negotiate because of the boy’s complaint. We are not going to go out every day to talk because we are focused on sports. We traveled to Arabia to play with Barcelona and on the plane I personally asked him what he wanted to do and he told me he wanted to continue with us.”

