Such patients are encouraged to receive a comprehensive risk assessment of this population.

Contrast-enhanced abdominopelvic computed tomography cross-sectional views comparing portal vein thrombosis (red arrows) before treatment and partial recanalization (white arrows) 3 days after starting treatment.

Supraphysiological levels of testosterone caused by testosterone implants as part of the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in postmenopausal women may contribute to thrombotic events in the presence of additional prothrombotic risk factors.

This conclusion follows from a case report documenting a 55-year-old obese postmenopausal Hispanic woman receiving testosterone therapy to treat hypoactive sexual desire.

The patient had a medical history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and presented to physicians with intractable abdominal pain, elevated hemoglobin, and elevated hematocrit.

An abdominopelvic CT scan revealed portal and superior mesenteric vein thrombosis (MVT), a blood clot in one or more of the major veins that drain blood from the intestine.

The woman underwent further evaluation that excluded hereditary and acquired thrombophilia but revealed elevated testosterone levels. The patient was treated with anticoagulation, which resulted in recanalization of the portal and superior mesenteric veins.

“This case shows that the Testosterone treatment with low levels supraphysiological can facilitate a thrombotic event in the presence of additional prothrombotic risk factors and highlights the importance of their early detection and treatment. Therefore, testosterone therapy should include a thorough assessment of the risk of prothrombotic states, be tailored to physiological levels of testosterone of the patients and have a close follow-up with the monitoring of the level of testosterone”, reads part of the clinical casewhat includes authorship of a Puerto Rican doctor affiliated with the Medical Sciences Campus in collaboration with other American institutions.

Finally, the case highlights that hormonal therapies have been associated with increased risk of states prothrombotic agents and highlights the importance of identifying risk factors for hypercoagulability before starting hormone replacement therapy.

Acute portal vein thrombosis is a rare medical event that is usually seen in liver disease, but can also occur due to any inherited or acquired procoagulable state that triggers venous occlusion.

