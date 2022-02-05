Paquita la del Barrio faces her health problem: she is sad and struggling

Paquita la del Barrio had to cancel presentations due to her health problem. Photo: Cuartoscuro|Archive

A few days after Paquita la del Barrio shared that due to a health problem she had to cancel some of her presentations, it was announced that the singer is “very sad” in his recovery process and, even so, he continues to fight to return to the stage.

Paquita of the neighborhood He posted a video on social media to tell his fans that he wasn’t feeling well and needed to rest. Due to his discomfort it was impossible for him to walk and his representative spoke in detail about the treatment he received for the sciatic nerve That lessened his pain.

Paquita la del Barrio “is struggling” to overcome her health problem

A few days after the singer spoke in a video about her health problem, Paquita la del Barrio’s sister, Viola Barrales, told how she is on her days off and what her mood is.

Barrales told the magazine TVyNovelas that the interpreter of “Cheque en Blanco” is recovering in her native Alto Lucero, Veracruz. Her niece and her employee Paco also take care of her there because the sciatica pain does not stop completely.

“I have just been with her, I have been arriving in Veracruz, at the moment she is resting, as the doctor ordered, since they treated her spine for the sciatic nerve, so we just have to wait, no we can do more. She is fighting!” Viola Barrales, sister of Paquita la del Barrio

Regarding the emotional situation of the singer, Viola said that she is still sad because she wanted to fulfill her presentations. Paquita had to cancel their concert in Moroleón, Guanajuato and had also announced a tour with Lupita D’Alessio.

“Paquita is my only sister, I love her and I will always be there for her. The truth is, Paquita is still very sad because she wanted to make the presentation in Moroleón, but on the other hand, she is happy and grateful to the doctors.” Viola Barrales

The ailments that Paquita suffers from have been present throughout her life, her sister commented. The 74-year-old singer will need to rest for three to six weeks after treatment for the sciatic nerve.

“She doesn’t like being sick and now my sister can’t walk because of the treatment, they sent her three weeks of rest, in addition to the fact that it still hurts and she can’t stand for long, so she will have to stay in bed” Viola Barrales

Viola added that some falls in the past worsened Paquita’s condition, however, now they trust that everything will be fine.