Panama would go with FIFA to repeat the match against Mexico for César Montes

The controversy and unusual facts around the Mexican team do not stop, because now it would have been announced that the combined Panama would file a complaint against FIFA for repeat the duel of the Octagonal Final, that ended 1-0 in favor of MexicoAnd no, it wouldn’t be a joke.

The Panama defeat did not imply its elimination on the run to Qatar 2022 but if compromise much your direct passbecause now they are 4 points third place (which is Mexico) Y Costa Rica is already one of them; the Repechage seems to be the most likely

What arguments does Panama have to repeat the game?

According to international media, the Panamanian Soccer Federation It would preparing a complaintwhich will mess with FIFA, so that the game against Tri is repeatedbut his main argument will not be the controversial criminal on Diego Lainez, but the Cesar Montes PCR test.

After the game, the Puppy was slow to test negative for Covid-19 to go to the United Arab Emirates and face the Club World Cup with Rayados, something that has raised suspicions within Panama and that they would use to try to repeat the game.

The Panamanians they would not search none sanction for Cesar Montes or the Mexican National Team, but they would be pigeonholed in your idea about what repeat the game.

By regulation it could be repeated but…

Inside of the FIFA regulations, in paragraph 3 of article 55, it is stipulated that in case of irregularities in a match this could be repeatedas well as deduct points from the offending teamriver up eliminate him from the tournament, but that only in the most drastic cases, something that the Mexican National Team does not fear.

At Tri they would already be preparing their defense, if necessary, and the main argument to disclaim is that the test Cesar Montes PCR to which Panama refers, It’s a Concacaf issuenot theirs, besides that prior to his match he did test negative, so nothing could really happen.

