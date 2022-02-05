OMG! Kylie Jenner’s Nail Design Is Proof She IS Pregnant

Kylie Jenner had known how to keep the secret of her second pregnancy very well, until her manicure gave her away! Instagram @kyliejenner

It was revealed last week Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott by different media and, although the couple and the family have not yet made the news public on their social networks, the fans have been in charge of collecting all kinds of evidence that proves the maternity of the owner of kylie swim.

Some talk about the last posts of Kylie they are old and have been strategically planned to look like real-time posts; others say that the celebrity has sported poses that subtly hide her bulging belly and there are those who say that her birthday party was the biggest proof of her pregnancysince unlike other years where you see a lot of photos of the Kardashian sisters and Kylie herself celebrating with spectacular outfits and decorations, this year her celebration was kept low-key and without showing her presence in storiesCould it be that he was hiding?

One more theory has emerged about it that, you will not believe, has to do with her manicure! And it seems that Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Nail Design Proves She’s Pregnant and then we tell you why. You will be surprised what you will read!

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Kylie Jenner’s nail design that reveals her pregnancy

If you are a fan of Kylie Jennersurely you saw that on his birthday he published his classic photo of birthday girl –like every summer–, wearing a green dress with stone sandals, extra-long black hair and a kilometric nail design in pale pink hue that seemed to have a matte effect, didn’t it?

Well then in TikTok Several videos went viral revealing a detail that NO ONE had noticed before and that did not match his birthday photo, which would indicate that he was meticulously programming his Instagram posts. Instagram (and that has been hiding for a reason).