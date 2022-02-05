Olympic flame lights in Beijing amid diplomatic boycott

EFE Latam Videos

The excavation to reach the boy Rayan resumes after running into a rock

Ighran (Morocco), Feb 5 (EFE).- The technicians working to rescue the boy Rayan from a well in the Moroccan town of Ighran have come across a rock this morning that has slowed down the drilling of the tunnel that will lead to the cavity where the little one is. This is how the head of the rescue monitoring and surveillance committee, Abdelhadi Tamrani, has informed the media at the scene, who has detailed that the stone has practically stopped the work for about three hours and that there are still a little less than three meters to reach Rayan. Once this barrier has been overcome, the technicians continue working in a more easily drillable terrain. This Saturday, the work continues without rest to finish the five and a half meter tunnel that is being drilled horizontally to the bottom of the well, which is going at a slow pace due to the delicacy of the terrain. Thanks to him, it will be possible to reach Rayan, who has been inside the well since last Tuesday and whose physical condition is unknown. In order to drill this tunnel, the rescue workers first dug vertically next to the well until reaching its depth of 32 meters and now they do it horizontally to the bottom. To excavate it, two teams are working alternately, with the hope that in a few hours it will be over and they will be able to get to where the child is. A Royal Gendarmerie helicopter has traveled to the scene to transfer the child if necessary, as well as an ambulance equipped with resuscitation material. The event has caused a great commotion in Morocco, where social networks are filled with photos and messages of solidarity with the child’s parents. Many netizens have changed their profile pictures to Rayan’s. (c) EFE Agency