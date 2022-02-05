Neymar turns 30; they have been ALL his girlfriends, including Maluma’s ex

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was born in February 5th of 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil, this day the soccer player is wearing long tablecloths, because turns 30, being one of the most famous athletes worldwide and perhaps the reason that has led him to have a long history of love. Today we tell you about all the Brazilian’s girlfriends, including his romance with the ex-girlfriend of the singer Maluma.

known as Neymar junior Or simply Neymar, currently plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain FC and the Brazil national football team. He is considered one of the best players in the world, with a career spanning more than 10 years, as he emerged from the youth categories of Santos, where he made his professional debut at the age of 17.

In 2013, he was transferred to FC Barcelona, ​​where he is remembered for having formed an attacking trio with Argentine Lionel Messi and Uruguayan Luis Suárez. Together, they achieved the treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League, where Neymar He was the top scorer (along with Messi) and author of a goal in the final against Juventus.

With 64 goals in 103 games with Brazil since his debut at age 18, Neymar He is the second highest scorer of the national team, only behind Pelé.

Who have been Neymar’s girlfriends?

When it comes to romance Neymar seems to be number one on the list, as he has been linked to more than 10 beautiful women. Here we tell you a little more about the girlfriends that have had more presence in the press and have meant formal relations of the soccer player.

Bruna Marquezine

Possibly the girlfriend most remembered of Neymar and also one of their most serious relationships, they began in 2013 when the player was still at Santos, due to the signing at Barcelona they distanced themselves for a while, resuming the relationship in the 2014 World Cup.

The Brazilian model and the soccer player maintained an unstable relationship, as they broke up again and resumed two years later in October 2016, to distance themselves again at the end of the year. Bruna and Neymar They lived together in Barcelona, ​​Spain, but after many fights, they decided to end it definitively in 2018.

Possibly Neymar’s most remembered girlfriend and also one of his most serious relationships. Photo: Special

Barbara Palvin

Famous Hungarian model known for having walked for Victoria’s Secret. Since 2019 he is officially an “angel” of the well-known brand. He is also remembered for having participated in the movie Hercules, he was related to Neymar in 2017 after capturing them together on a night out in London.

Famous Hungarian model known for having walked for Victoria’s Secret. Photo: Special

Camilla Karam

Medical student and model originally from Brazil, they were linked in 2014 after one of the breakups with Bruna Marquezine. Although both denied the information, the local press insisted on a possible romance between the beautiful 23-year-old girl and the soccer player, this after they went together to a concert by the singer Anitta.

Carol Dantas

It was one of the first relationships Neymar When she was still playing for Santos, the beautiful Brazilian is the mother of the soccer player’s son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos. The couple met when she was 17 years old and he was 18, they became parents but the relationship did not prosper, however, they have shown that they maintain a good relationship.

Carolina married Vinicius Martínez in 2020, about whom little is known but in networks it can be seen that he has a good relationship with the soccer player’s son.

Carolina is the mother of Neymar’s only son. Photo: special

Chloë Grace Moretz

TO Neymar and the Hollywood actress, remembered for her performances in movies like “Kick-Ass” and “Carrie” were linked in 2016 when they were seen together in Paris. However, the suspicions of a possible courtship were not only based on their meeting, since in 2014, during the World Cup, the artist commented on Twitter that the footballer seemed “attractive”

In 2014, the actress revealed that Neymar seemed attractive to her. Photo: Special

Gabriella Lenz

The beautiful Brazilian model was linked in 2014 with Neymar, this after the footballer had one of his many breaks with Bruna Marquezine. As reported by various Brazilian media, at that time, the young woman, who was 20 years old at the time, visited Barcelona and posted photos on social networks with the player, which she quickly deleted.

Laryssa Oliveira

It is said that the beautiful Brazilian model was the cause of the breakup of Neymar with Bruna Marquezine. In 2014 the press revealed that the footballer would have been unfaithful to his girlfriend with Laryssa, which would have caused the couple’s first estrangement.

The beautiful model would have had a relationship with Neymar in 2014. Photo: Special

Natalia Barulich

Along with Natalia, the player starred in one of the most notorious and viral love stories of 2020. The beautiful model was the singer’s girlfriend Maluma, with which it is ensured that Neymar He had a good relationship, a friendship that was broken when the footballer was related to his former partner.

At the end of July 2020, Maluma premiered his single “Hawái”, a theme that public opinion began to associate with his ex girlfriend, Natalia Barulich.

In 2020 it was speculated that the couple had more than just a friendship. Photo: Special

Gabily

In November 2020, it was announced in various sports and pink note media that the singer Gabriela Bautista, better known as Gabily, and the player had been in an open relationship agreed by both for several months, although circles close to the couple assured that the thing was more serious and in fact the family presentations had already been given.

As published by the Brazilian media ‘Extra’, the relationship between Neymar and the also influencer began when the soccer player made contact during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leticia Bufoni

Leticia is a professional skater, it is claimed that she is the best paid and in January 2019 she gained relevance after it became known that she had a relationship with NeymarThis is because the footballer used his social networks to write a message dedicated to the athlete.

“Congratulations my love. Proud of you”, were the words with which many assure that the PSG player confirmed his courtship with Bufoni, however, in an interview for the ESPN chain, the skater assured that there is only a great friendship between them .

The couple was seen in Paris. Photo: Special

Anitta

In 2020, Larissa de Macedo Machado, a singer known as Anitta, was related to the Brazilian soccer player, this after they were captured at the Rio de Janeiro Sambadrome; At the time, none confirmed or denied that they had a courtship.

A year later, in an interview with the driver Yordi Rosado, the interpreter explained that at that time the Paris Saint-Germain player was her friend, and that they never really had a relationship, however, she acknowledged that they did kiss.

In 2020 the couple was captured very affectionately at the Rio de Janeiro Sambadrome. Photo: Special

Bruna Biancardi

At the end of 2021, the name that is mentioned as girlfriend from Neymar is Bruna Biancardi, another Brazilian model who shares a name with one of the most important couples in her past: Bruna Marquezine.

In the celebrations for Christmas day, Neymar He decided to share on his social networks what is the first photo in common with Biancardi, so Instagram has served to confirm what was an open secret for many.

