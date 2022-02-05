After the big hit of Resident Evil Villageit seems that the next franchise title that would have all the ballots to go on the market would be Resident Evil 4 Remake, which according to the latest reliable leaks, would have been in development since 2018, with the aim of being released in 2022. Apparently, the Resident Evil 4 remake will have new story content, with additional elements for the infamous Chainsaw Man. As for the gameplay, it is rumored that Resident Evil 4 will ditch some of its controls and show something very similar to what was seen in previous remakes. from Resident Evil 2 and 3.

But now, to delve even deeper into what this long-awaited remake could be like, a new leak via 4chan has revealed assumptions. new details of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before continuing, we remind you as always that none of this is official, so it will have to be taken as such until it is confirmed or denied by Capcom itself.

Resident Evil 4 Remake and Outbreak release date leaked?

New details of Resident Evil 4 Remake are leaked