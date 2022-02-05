Netflix’s most anticipated releases: Discover all the good things coming in 2022

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

THE ADAM PROJECT

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future. Available on Netflix March 11 and starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

THE GOOD NURSE

Suspecting her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Very soon you will be able to enjoy the performances of Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich and Kim Dickens in this thriller.

THE GRAY MAN

When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, whose true identity no one knows, accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a bounty on his head, sparking a global manhunt by international assassins. Don’t miss the new film by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, who share credits with Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze, without doubt one Netflix’s most anticipated premieres this 2022.

FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS

A spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress has a skiing accident, leaving her suffering from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar hotel owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez.

Lindsay Lohan returns to the screen after years of absence in the cinema. Scott Everett White/Netflix

HUSTLE

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past overseas, a hapless basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against all odds, they have one final chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the NBA. Starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and Kenny Smith.

KNIVES OUT 2

In the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Don’t miss out on the second part of Daniel Craig’s successful film, who this time will share credits with Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline.

LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER

Based on the classic novel by DH Lawrence, a story far ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man with whom she eventually falls in love. Lady Chatterley engages in a steamy affair with a gamekeeper at her English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen in body and soul, she breaks all the traditions of the time and seeks happiness with the man she loves. Starring Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay.

LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a smooth-talking New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in an amazing magazine, an amazing wardrobe, and a dreamy Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a police documentary invites her to tell her version of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel the meticulously designed life. her. Film starring Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac with Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

PINOCCHIO BY GUILLERMO DEL TORO

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to heal the heart of a sad carpenter. Directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this fabulous stop-motion animated musical follows the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio as he tries to find his place in the world. Don’t miss this long-awaited film from the Oscar-winning Mexican with the incredible voices of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman.