Netflix promises new movies every week

With a video in which stellar figures appear in main scenes or speaking to the viewer, Netflix He presented some of the films that he promises to release every week “to laugh, cry, scream or jump with emotion. For every week, every mood, all year.”

In addition, the streaming platform reported that there will be action with Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans in “The Gray Man”; sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry, in “The Mothership”. criminal stories with Daniel Craig in the movie Ryan Johnson “Knives Out 2″.

Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill they will be soon on the grid in “Enola Holmes 2″. Adam Sandler by two in “Claw” and “Spaceman” Y Jamie Foxx with “Day Shift” Y “They Cloned Tyrone”.

It also promises fun with the two made up of Jonah Hill Y Eddie Murphy in “You People”, kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg “Me Time” and a frame-by-frame animation reunion between jordan peele Y Keegan-Michael Key in Wendell and Wild”.

If we talk about movies for the whole family, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Y Zoe Saldaa take us back to childhood with “The Adam Project”.

Fantastic adventures will come with the animated film “Sea Monster” and “Slumberland” who stars Jason Momoa, Y “School for Good and Evil” with Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington. In addition, Lashana Lynch Y emma thompson will star “Matilda” by Roald Dahl.

Accompanying all these titles will also appear Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez , Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Reg-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel and Rebel Wilson.

And Netflix took the opportunity to mention that the most recent films by filmmakers such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee will be on the platform. Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, and George C. Wolfe, among others.

