Netflix brings 86 tapes this year

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

Netflix announced for this year the premiere of 86 films with a video that promises new movies every week, starring the stars of their titles.

Daniel Craig, Charlize Theron, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry and Jason Momoa are some of the actors that appear in the clip, as they are the stars of the platform’s big bets.

Among the most anticipated titles of which images were revealed include the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc; as well as another action film, El Espa Gris, with the stars of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Netflix will exceed its figures from last year, since in 2021 they will release 70 original films.

Of the announced titles, 61 are in English, 20 are in other languages, and 5 are animated films.

PREMIERES EVERY WEEK

Not all the release dates have been revealed yet, but among the closest ones are Through My Window, which hit the platform on Friday; A Mi Altura 2 and Bigbug on February 11; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on the 18th and Madea’s Homecoming on the 25th.

The Adam Project will arrive on March 11, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, while titles like Enola Holmes 2, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, have not announced release dates.

The Mexican Karla Souza will be part of the film Turno de Da, by JJ Perry, along with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, promises a never-ending party in Me Time, co-starring with Kevin Hart.

THEY BET ON MS K-CINEMA

The platform, which last year was marked by the series The Squid Game, will also bet on six Korean feature films for this year: Tied to Love (which opens on February 11), A Girl of the 20th Century, Carter, Jung_E, Sel Effervescent and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Two original productions of the platform launched last year set records: Red Alert, which was seen for 364 million viewing hours in its first 28 days, and Don’t Look Up, which recorded 359 million hours, according to Deadline.