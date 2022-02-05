Netflix brings 86 tapes this year

Netflix announced for this year the premiere of 86 films with a video that promises films new every week, starring the stars of their titles.

Daniel Craig, Charlize Theron, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry and Jason Momoa are some of the actors that appear in the clip, as they are the stars of the platform’s big bets.

Among the most anticipated titles of which images were revealed include the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc; as well as another action film, The Gray Spy, with the stars of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Netflix will exceed its figures from last year, because in 2021 it premiered 70 films originals.

Of the announced titles, 61 are in English, 20 are in other languages ​​and 5 are films animated.

Not all dates have been revealed yet. premieres, but among the closest are Through my Window, which arrives on the platform today; A Mi Altura 2 and Bigbug on February 11; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on the 18th and Madea’s Homecoming on the 25th.

The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana will arrive on March 11, while titles like Enola Holmes 2, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, have not announced release dates.

The Mexican Karla Souza will be part of the film Day Shift, by JJ Perry, along with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.