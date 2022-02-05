Negrete asks for the resignation of Gerardo Martino and proposes candidates for the Mexican National Team

Manuel Negrete giving a speech

February 04, 2022 4:21 p.m.

Gerardo Martino’s team has been criticized for its poor results, for the lack of play and for putting on players who are not at their best; the last to give his opinion was the former soccer player Manuel Negrete.

The former player of Pumas and the Mexican National Team indicated “I would change him. He is a good coach, with a lot of quality, but we do not see a Mexican team that plays something,” said the former national team during the presentation of the Qatar Cup 2022 .

He also stated that Martino has failed to press more on several players who are in Europe and should not call those who are not at a good level.

Negrete’s candidates

The current politician pointed out that there are good names to make the change, but they come out Michael Herrera, Jaime Lozano Y Matias Almeyda. Each one has virtues that could help the Mexican National Team improve and reach the World Cup in Qatar at a good time.

