Nainggolan reveals lifestyle: ‘I drink and go to the club’

Midtime Editorial

Belgium / 04.02.2022 15:48:22





Radja Nainggolanformer Roma and Inter Milan player let in Clear recently for The Republic some of the habits you have in the locker room. The midfielder pointed out that he has no problem saying that, arriving late to concentrations drink, since it ensures that there is nothing wrong with it.

“If you are late, drink and smoke a cigarette, in my opinion, you do not do bad things. I have learned to accept everything that is said about me, I never worried about what people said, all because some saw me in clubs. There are people who drink more than me but they do it at home and nobody knows it”.

Belgium and Qatar 2022

Putting aside his controversial lifestyle, Nainggolan spoke about the belgian national team. The former selected indicated that if this World Cup is not won by the Red Devilsthe chance to win the World Championship will vanish completelyandsince it would be practically the last of the golden generation.

“If you don’t arrive in qatar the great desired trophy, in my opinion will never come. In the European Championship, Italy was less strong on paper, but then the team’s block was much more solid and that is the basis of football,” he said.

Finally, spoke about the issue of homosexuality in football. About it, the midfielder did not stay with hairs on the tongue and assured that the sport is macho.

“I have never had doubts about the sexuality of any partner, but soccer is a macho world, everyone is very macho. It would be important for a person to be able to open up publicly knowing that they are going to be accepted without problems.”