movies to watch if you are single

When you’re single on Valentine’s Day, a romantic movie may be the last thing you want to see or maybe it is. But many times romantic comedies are usually not better. Funny or not, everyone tends to end happily ever after, but these movies don’t always have to end that way, in life you have other alternatives.

Not all people want to end up paired and just as there are exceptions with people in romantic comedies, same and some break the mold and show characters navigating the unromantic complexities of relationships, finding happiness after a breakup and living life on their own terms.

With others, there may be some romance in the mix, but a fairy tale ending isn’t necessarily inevitable. And in this world of cinema, there are hilarious and empowering romantics for Valentine’s Day, perfect for singles or any fan of romantic comedies.

He do not like you to much

This romantic comedy with a phenomenal cast deals with all the intricacies and misunderstandings of romantic relationships. With several stories and some of them show us that living as a couple is not always the best, because in the desire to have a relationship we hurt ourselves and others.

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Bridget’s adventures in singleness are hilarious and relatable, and the film remains a sweet reminder to wait for the one who loves you, just the way you are. If you have not seen them, you have to do it, it is an incredible story and the character will simply make you fall in love.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Nearly six decades after its release, this classic film remains a fresh and smart take on the life of a young single woman in New York City.

Friends with benefits

A pair of best friends, played by Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, decide to take their friendship to the next level. They quickly realize that a no-strings-attached “friends with benefits” relationship isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Mamma Mia

What’s not to love about a girls’ night out singing ABBA songs? Sure, there’s a lot of romance in this movie along with the singing, but the movie is also about the complex relationships between women of different generations.

how to be single

This movie, based on an amazing book How to Be Single; by Liz Tuccillo follows a group of twenty-something New Yorkers navigating single life in the big city. Oh, and if you’ve figured out how to be single in the end, let us know, several people love this relationship status.

The Divorcee’s Club

This hilarious and empowering comedy follows three divorced women, played by Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler, as they seek revenge against the husbands who left them for younger women.

