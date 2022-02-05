More details of ‘The Last Duel’, a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck | Cinema | Entertainment

From 20th Century Studios and visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott comes The Last Showdown (The Last Duel), a story of betrayal and revenge set against the brutality and oppression of women in 14th-century France. The epic story, based on real events described in the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval Franceis carried out by the winner of an Oscar Matt Damon and the two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver who play two lords in dispute, both of noble birth, who must resolve their grievances in a duel to the death.

The film, also starring Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck. and Matt Damon based on the book by Eric Jager.

The movie is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Nicole Holofcener with Kevin Halloran, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Drew Vinton, and Madison Ainley serving as executive producers.

The film will be released in theaters in the country on October 15, 2021.

Set at the time of the Hundred Years War, the film is a thought-provoking drama, exploring the pervasive power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman who was willing to face the system alone, in the service of truth. Based on true events, the film explores longstanding assumptions about the last sanctioned duel on French soil between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight, famous for his bravery and his skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman knight whose intelligence and eloquence placed him among one of the most admired noblemen at court. When Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, is brutally attacked by Le Gris, something he denies, she refuses to remain silent and dares to accuse the one who attacked her, an act of courage and daring that puts her life at risk. danger. The trial by combat resulting from her accusation, a brutal duel to the death, puts the lives of the three characters in the hands of God.

Matt Damon is Jean de Carrouges; Adam Driver is Jacques Le Grey; Jodie Comer is Marguerite de Carrouges; and Ben Affleck is Count Pierre d’Alençon.

Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France portrays the turbulent Middle Ages in stunning detail. When etiquette, social aspirations, and justice were governed by the code of chivalry, the consequences of defying the institutions of the day – the Church, court nobles, an adolescent king – could be severe. For a woman who lived in this time of violence and who had no social status without the support of her husband, the dangers were even greater.

“I love working with Matt, so it was an added benefit to be able to work with him and Ben, both as actors and as writers alongside Nicole Holofcener, and I knew the result would be amazing,” says filmmaker Ridley Scott. “I admired the series a lot. killing eve and had been looking for an opportunity to offer Jodie Comer a complex character. Her portrayal of Marguerite by her is going to make her one of the most important actresses of her generation.”

“The film tells the story of a heroic woman from history that most people have never heard of. We admired her courage and her determination, and we felt that, on the one hand, it was a story that had to be told and, on the other hand, that the audience would be fascinated in the same way that it had fascinated us as writers. As we explore the story further, we find many aspects of the formal and codified patriarchy of the 14th century in Western Europe that are still present in a vestigial way (and in some cases virtually unchanged) in today’s society,” say Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. “We chose to use the device of telling the story from the perspectives of multiple characters so that we could examine the immutable fact that, although many times different people experiencing the same event produce different stories, there can only be one truth,” Scott concluded.