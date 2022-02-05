Monterrey fans stage fight in Abu Dhabi

The fight between Monterrey fans went viral on social networks. Photo: Image taken from the video.

The Monterey fans They had a fight in a bar Abu Dhabi He anticipated the meeting that the Monterrey team will have in the Club World Cup.

The Monterrey, by Javier Aguirre, faces this Saturday Al Ahly of Egypt in the Club World Cup, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates.

The fight between the fans took place in a bar in Dubai, where Monterrey fans hung out and in the images that went viral on social networks, people can be seen wearing Rayados shirts in a lawsuit with others present in that place.

The images show how the assistants push each other, while there are those who try to separate them. However, one of them walks right up to a person and hits them, at which point all the fans smash glasses and knock over tables. It is also at that moment that the bar’s security personnel intervene.

The video shows the initially beaten man leaving the scene, being chased by his attacker and others. After the altercation, the rest of the fans dispersed from the place.

In that same establishment hours before, different images and videos had been shared where the entire Monterrey community could be seen singing songs alluding to the team, since they were just a few hours away from debuting for the fifth time in a Club World Cup.

Monterrey and the Club World Cup

The scratched from Monterrey participate in their fifth Club World Cup and will seek to match what was achieved by tigers, who managed to reach the final in 2021 and become the first Mexican team to progress to this phase, where they fell 1-0 against Bayern Munich.

In the last participations of the picture that directs Javier Aguirre, the Monterrey team has achieved two third places, the last one in 2019 against Al Hilal, year in which they fell in the semifinals against Liverpool of England after a vibrant game.