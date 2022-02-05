Mexican soccer reacts to the failure of Rayados

Midtime Editorial

The failure striped at Club World Cup after falling to an Al Ahly full of substitutes brought a lot of criticismnot only for the Monterrey team, even Mexican soccer in general.

Vasco Aguirre’s team will now play for fifth placesomething that was not predicted, given the campus with which they count, that gave for much more.

One of the main characters that affected the actions of Monterrey it was david faitelson; the sports journalist is known for keeping nothing to himself and expressing his feelings on his social networks without hesitation; him today he pointed to the Rayados and I have no hesitation in describing what happened as a “failure” before the Egyptian painting.

The “richest” team in the history of Mexican soccer has suffered one of the “poorest” defeats in the history of Mexican soccer…

Thus, the failure of Monterrey in the Club World Cup… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 5, 2022

Faitelson also hit Mexican soccerwhich he criticized for sticking more to money and not improving internal competition.

And the same as always: no promotion, no relegation, no Libertadores and more and more attached to the business and the MLS dollars. Liga MX is, at the end of the day, what we see every weekend. No more no less… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 5, 2022

​Paco VillaTUDN commentator, called the Egyptian team’s victory “fair” and I point out that Mountainking lost having the most expensive template From the american continent.

Deserved victory for Al Ahly. Rayados loses with the most expensive squad in Mexican soccer. And one of the most expensive on the continent. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) February 5, 2022

​Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez regretted the fall of the Monterrey and also signaled team failure most expensive in Mexican soccer.

Chicken Ortizwho narrated the meeting, described the Mexican teams as “overrated”.