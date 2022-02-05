Mercado Libre is suspending accounts and inactivating publications in Mexico and nobody knows exactly what is happening [ACTUALIZADO]

Dozens of vendors report simultaneously having problems with their MercadoLibre accounts. From inactive posts to fully suspended accounts, none of them are allowed to sell within the platform since the lockdowns began in the evening of February 3.

Although mostly the topic seems to be sellers, there are also some reports of suspension of buyers’ accounts.

@ML_Help I have a problem when buying, it says that my account is suspended… Could you help me? — Nameless Roy (@RoyFrogdrigo) February 4, 2022

@MLHelp hello mercado libre, I have a problem with my account, I want to make a purchase and it tells me that it is suspended to buy, what help can I do, my user is antonhio22drm – Antonio Gamboa (@antonhio18) February 4, 2022

Today try to buy some rechargeable batteries in @Free market and that my account is blocked from purchasing. poor? — kuiyibo (@kuiyibo) February 4, 2022

“Irregular Behavior”

In the case of sellers, some received messages informing them that the suspensions are due to “irregular behavior” in operations. Others received messages that the suspensions are due to “breach of Mercado Pago policy“. Among those affected there are even Platinum Leader Market accounts whose publications have become totally inactive.

One of the sellers has even confirmed to Xataka México that she contacted Mercado Libre, in whose support to sellers she was told that the platform is presenting errors. “The bug is going to be prioritized because it is affecting many people“He was told in the conversation that we have had access to in Xataka Mexico.

The suspension of accounts extends to Mercado Credito. In a matter of hours, sellers have uploaded dozens of screenshots to groups on social networks showing that Mercado Crédito has been disabled from their Mercado Pago account. However, there are sellers who report having a suspended account and not having any type of credit.

We have contacted MercadoLibre directly and at the moment there is no confirmation if the suspension of accounts and inactivation of publications is due to an internal error, if it is an adjustment in the use policy, or if it is due to some other reason. As soon as we have an answer we will update this text.

Update, 3:14 p.m.: Mercado Libre has issued a position on the subject.

Mercado Libre has confirmed that it is a technical error and ensures that it is working hard to resolve it as soon as possible. The full position is as follows: