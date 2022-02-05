Megan Fox’s fascinating engagement ring

It is an original and exclusive design created by the future husband of the actress and designer Stephen Webster.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fascinated their followers on January 11 after publishing a series of photos and a video where the rapper asks the actress to be his wife. “‘Yes, in this and in all lives’, under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” wrote Colson Barker, the 31-year-old musician’s real name, at the bottom of the snapshots that captured the happiest moments of Megan receiving the ring.

Show off the original design and its meaning

Later, the couple wore the engagement ring on their respective Instagram accounts, showing off the original design and its meaning. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of spines that come together like two halves. of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love,” said Machine Gun Kelly.

The spectacular ring is really two fused rings, each one has a stone (the emerald and the diamond) and when they are joined through the use of magnets buried in the gold they form a heart. The designer explained that it is “a detail that is both modern and quite extraordinary.”

