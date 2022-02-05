Megan Fox and Rosalía make this 2000 trend fashionable

Megan fox has an increasingly rocker style, probably mimicking her future husband, singer Machine Gun Kelly. Rosalia He does his thing with his style of trends but very close to the urban and the maximalist. Both agreed to wear very similar pants and that will be a trend for 2022/2023.

Do you remember the trousers lace-up? Well, if you don’t remember, we’ll refresh your mind a bit: they were pants, usually black, with crossed ribbons down the middle of each leg. Some will carry them in their hearts and others will hate that they come back, but the reality is that they are seen more and more on the streets and on celebrities such as Megan fox Y Rosalia.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker