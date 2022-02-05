Megan Fox and Rosalía make this 2000 trend fashionable

Megan fox has an increasingly rocker style, probably mimicking her future husband, singer Machine Gun Kelly. Rosalia He does his thing with his style of trends but very close to the urban and the maximalist. Both agreed to wear very similar pants and that will be a trend for 2022/2023.

Do you remember the trousers lace-up? Well, if you don’t remember, we’ll refresh your mind a bit: they were pants, usually black, with crossed ribbons down the middle of each leg. Some will carry them in their hearts and others will hate that they come back, but the reality is that they are seen more and more on the streets and on celebrities such as Megan fox Y Rosalia.

Rosalía is encouraged by this extreme trend of lace up pants. Photo: Instagram.

Rosalia he chose them, for example, for a night out. The singer chose pants lace up in black and with fine ribbons that let her skin on her legs see quite a bit, which makes them sensual and risky.

The Spanish woman decided to combine it with a fully closed black eco-leather top and a tailored blazer with black eco-leather shoulder pads as well. A pretty winter or autumn look, ideal for this season.

Megan Fox chooses lace up leather pants for the latest Dolce&Gabbana show. Photo: Vogue.

A different way of daring with pants lace up is like what she did Megan fox for the 2022 Dolce&Gabbana menswear show. The actress decided to wear pants black eco leather lace up with many crossed ribbons but with spaces a little smaller than the one in Rosalia.

Megan fox She combined them with a semi-transparent lace bodysuit with a harness, very bondage-style, black sandals, a silver glitter bag and a large choker matching her bag. Would you use this combination?

Megan Fox and Rosalia dare to lace up pants for this 2022 with two daring looks. Will you use this piece again or will you pass by?