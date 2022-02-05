Megan Fox and other celebrities with eccentric jewelry – Publimetro México

Fame is full of luxuries, extravagances but also some details that are eccentric. Megan Fox and hers, now her fiancé, are proof of this and do not stop surprising fans with their somewhat strange details and rituals to show her love.

The couple gave what to talk about from the moment they met. Her clothing steals the looks but even more the gestures that surround their relationship. This was confirmed in their recent commitment where after saying yes, both decided to drink each other’s blood as a sign of their love.

But in addition, the rapper confessed some details of the jewelry that sealed the pact. It is a luxurious ring from the British jewelry Stephen Webster valued at half a million dollars. But this detail was the one that really caught our attention: the cost of two magnetic bands that together form a dark heart, but when trying to separate them to remove it, it consists of some thorns that cause a lot of pain.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski got engaged to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard just two months after they started dating. What was particular was the ring that he gave to his beloved, which this time was not a costly or priceless jewel, but an improvised ring with a small clip.

According to the British actress of Gone Girl and Welcome Home, that gesture seemed so romantic to her that she couldn’t resist the marriage proposal. Shortly after, the clip-on ring was exchanged for two luxurious gold bands.

Jamie Momoa and musician Lenny Kravitz share something other than their taste in music. It turns out that the actor is a very good friend of actress Lisa Bonet’s ex-partner, from whom he decided to separate recently. The two celebrities share a unique “friendship ring” that draws a lot of attention from fans.

It is not strange that Momoa shares images with Kravitz, who gave him a skull-shaped ring that he also wears. “I am a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram and love to spread the aloha. I bought Lenny Kravitz a gift made by @leroyswoodentattoos , a bone skull ring, ”said the actor posing with a musician.

That they fly, they fly! At least that is what the famous Jennifer Aniston believes, who does not give room to bad energies with this evil eye necklace that has a non-solidarity cost. And it is that the popular “Rachel Green” from the Friends series wore her necklace made of 14-carat yellow gold with 18-carat inlays and details such as lapis lazuli, appreciated since ancient times and used as a semi-precious gem.