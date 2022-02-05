Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Steal Their Eyes on the BBMAs 2021 Red Carpet

The couple reached Billboard Music Awards 2021 with two really striking looks. Megan fox The 35-year-old channeled her sexier side in a daring black gown with a criss-cross cutout bodice that left little to the imagination. The top that exposed her abs and cleavage was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt, along with ankle strap heels.

The super sexy and ultra revealing look will go down in the history of red carpet looks.

As to Gun Machine Kelly31, wore a deconstructed tuxedo with an unbuttoned white shirt paired with metallic nail polish, necklaces and in an interesting twist, a black tongue, which he showed off to photographers on the carpet.

Kelly (born Colson Baker) was nominated in 3 categories tonight, including Top Rock Album for “Tickets to My Downfall”Top Rock Song with “my ex’s best friend” with Blackbear and Top Rock Artist, who was the winner in the latter category.

Last weekend, the couple had another glamorous night out as they celebrated the actress’s 35th birthday festivities with dinner in Santa Monica.

The star rocked a red-hot jacket with flared pants, matching bra and platform heels, while the musician complimented her in a navy and red turtleneck, gray pants and black boots with red laces.

The duo’s explosive red carpet night comes as they mark one year since they were first spotted together in May 2020.

“Megan is very happy,” a source recently told People magazine. “They got serious quickly and have a great relationship.”

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship, as the fellow actor has been spending more time with Megan’s kids. the protagonist of “Jennifer’s Body” shares three children with his ex-partner Brian AustinGreen: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 4.

Fox’s once-fractious relationship with Green, whom she split from in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage, also appears to be on the mend. She filed for divorce from Green last November.