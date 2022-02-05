Meet Leonardo DiCaprio’s wacky RV…it’s got a $46,000 bathroom!

the hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, found his other passion in buying and selling real estate, to such an extent that In recent months, more has been said about his multiple houses than about his films.

Now it is the turn of one of its most peculiar and eccentric properties, since it is not an ordinary house, but a motorhome or camper, for which he disbursed close to $1.8 million dollars.

That house, which was designed by the Californian company King Kong Production Vehicles, has all the luxuries and comforts that we can imagine in its 52.5 feet in length.

According to the technical sheet, the mobile home of the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ has a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a bar, a bedroom suite, two bathrooms, two fireplaces, mirrors on the ceiling, seven televisions, among other rooms and amenities.

Beyond the bedroom, the room that takes the spotlight is the main bathroom, because it is not like any other. The shower, which is ceramic and handmade, involved an investment of more than $46,000 dollars.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s spectacular mobile home, released by the program ‘Gossip No Like’, can be seen in the following video from minute 5:55.

