MCU Actors: Zendaya and Tom Holland bought a $4 million mansion | Entertainment

The newspaper, The Sunreported that the actors Zendaya and Tom Holland They bought a mansion for $4 million. The property is located in Richmond, South West London, England.

The future home of the couple has six rooms, in addition, the actors will carry out a series of adjustments to the property, which includes the construction of a gym, cinema and a living room. The costs of the remodeling of the mansion will be around 335 thousand dollars.

The property of the actors is located in Richmond, one of the most exclusive districts of the city, in which other celebrities live, such as Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, David Attenborough and Tom Hardy.

About the actors

Zendaya is a 25-year-old American actress, who became recognized for her appearances on Disney starring in the series “Full Rhythm”. She is currently one of the most famous young women in the media for her participation in the saga of “Spider-man”, the Serie “euphoria” from HBO and “dunes”. For his part, 25-year-old Tom Holland became recognized for the film “The impossible” from 2012, his most recent project was to play Peter Parkes in “Spider-man No Way Home” in the MCU, and its next premiere “Uncharted”.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, despite their fame, maintain a fairly private relationship, except for the occasional publications made by the actors on their accounts. Instagram.