Luis Abram processes work visa and is registered by Cruz Azul in Liga MX

The Inca defender is ready to debut in Liga MX against León, awaiting the decision of his compatriot Juan Reynoso

MEXICO — The Peruvian defender louis abram already received his work visa and was officially registered as a player of Blue Cross before the MX Leagueso his debut in Mexican soccer will depend on the decision of the coach John Reynoso.

Abram traveled to San Salvador, El Salvador, to process the work visa and return to Mexico City, after which he was registered with Liga MX.

Luis Abram participated with Peru in the qualifying duel against Colombia. EFE

The Inca defender will use number 5 in Blue Cross and will immediately be an alternative for Reynoso to compete in central defense with veterans Pablo Aguilar and Julio César Domínguez.

On the other hand, reinforcements Iván Morales and Ángel Romero are expected to arrive in Mexico this Friday to pass the rigorous medical examination and also complete the administrative procedures to be registered with Liga MX.

The cement club has already announced both as its last reinforcements for Clausura 2022, although once the Chilean and the Paraguayan arrive in Mexico City, they will have to leave the country to process their work visa and re-enter Aztec soil. after which they will be discharged in the MX League.

The sky-blue team trained this Thursday at La Noria with the selected ones who had activity on the FIFA Date, the Mexicans Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez and Julio Domínguez, the Paraguayan Juan Escobar and the Venezuelan Rómulo Otero.

So far, the only confirmed loss of La Maquina to face Monday against Lion on Date 4 is that of the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, who has not recovered from a tear in the left buttock, for which this Thursday he underwent new medical studies.