Leonardo DiCaprio relaxes on a yacht, in the St. Barts sun

After it was made public that Leonardo Dicaprio jumped into a frozen lake, while filming ‘Don’t Look Up’, the actor decided to completely change the weather and went to welcome 2022 under the warm Caribbean sun.

On Tuesday, January 4, the paparazzi They captured the 47-year-old star on board a huge and luxurious yacht, sailing the waves of St. Barts, an island frequented by several celebrities and famous for its white sand beaches.

The nominee for the Golden Globes 2022 looked very relaxed in a blue swimsuit, lying down and in very good company.

Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht, sunbathing in a bathing suit in St. Barths, France. Eliot Press / The Grosby Group

DiCaprio was seen sunning himself with Luke Haas, musician and actor with whom he has maintained a solid friendship since the 90s, and with whom he has co-starred in several films, including ‘Inception’ and ‘The Revenant’.

Lukas, 45, was wearing a multicolored swimsuit and dark glasses on his head.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lukas Haas in bathing suits aboard a yacht in St. Barths. Eliot Press / The Grosby Group

What is not known so far is whether Leo’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017, was on board the yacht.

However, it was noted that there were several companions, with whom DiCaprio even enjoyed a few drinks.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the yacht on which the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ traveled is called Vava II, and it is a 315-square-foot vessel worth $150 million, owned by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli .

Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht in Saint Barth, France. Eliot Press / The Grosby Group

Reports indicate that the Vava II hosted a spectacular New Year’s Eve party to which Leo and his friends were invited, as well as Jeff Bezos and your partner Lauren Sanchez, to whom paparazzi They caught in the middle of the kiss.

The cited medium also indicates that, in its luxurious interior, this huge yacht can accommodate 36 guests, and that it also has an area for landing a helicopter, so it is extremely comfortable for the stay of tycoons and stars. from Hollywood.

Last November, a video went viral in which Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend seemed to flirt with Leonardo DiCaprio, in front of the founder of Amazon.

It was during the LACMA Art+Film Gala, held in Los Angeles, where Lauren Sánchez took Leonardo by the arm and, for a few seconds, they stared at each other.

“Leo is about to lose his Prime membership”, “Your girl isn’t supposed to look at another man like that”, and “Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio”, were some of the comments that flooded social networks at that time.

With a great sense of humor, Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to send DiCaprio a message.

