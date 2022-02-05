La Nación / Nadia Ferreira imposes herself before the cameras dyeing herself red

“Redhead for a day. Do you like it?! ”, Asked the universal viceroy 2021, Nadia Ferreira to her followers, when sharing a series of four photographs part of a production, where she looks impressive. Once again, the Paraguayan super model returned to monopolize the various digital platforms after publishing a photo session where she is seen with a completely different look than what we are used to seeing, since this time she wore a red mane and smooth.

The publication has more than 158,000 reactions and thousands of messages from Internet users who once again admired its beauty and the versatility it has when it comes to wearing outfits, whatever it may be, regardless of the colors and designs, whether they are short or long, very sexy or conservative.

In addition to that, Nadia was compared to Linda Evangelista, one of the most requested top models of the ’80s and ’90s, because their features are quite similar; in addition to the color of her hair and eyes, which impressed everyone.

It should be remembered that, at the end of last January, the universal vice-queen 2021 had captured the attention of the whole world after making an impact with her appearance on the catwalk of the first day of the Arab Fashion Week, where she looked imposing with an exclusive proposal in a golden tone, creation of the prestigious Filipino designer Furne Amato.

Highlighting that Amato is head of fashion design for Miss Universe UAE, the beauty pageant that selects the representative of the United Arab Emirates for the Miss Universe competition. It is also recognized for being requested by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, among many others.

During her stay in Dubai, the Paraguayan beauty queen had also undergone a drastic makeover, distinguishing herself with an outfit in the purest style of a Barbie doll, thanks to platinum blonde hair with natural waves.

