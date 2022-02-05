Kylie Jenner Spotted Breastfeeding a Baby for New Hulu Series ‘The Kardashians’

In a behind-the-scenes photo uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page.

The Kardashian family is gearing up for their next Hulu series, the kardashians which features Kylie Jenner’s baby bump on screen.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are currently parents to 4-year-old Stormi. The mom-to-be is seen cradling a baby in a behind-the-scenes photo posted on the show’s official Instagram page on Tuesday. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave us a peek at her baby shower, which was adorned with designer items, giraffes, and candles. News of her pregnancy was confirmed in August 2021.

An anonymous source told People that the 24-year-old is beyond excited to share the news with the public. This is different from her previous pregnancy with Stormi, in which she “wanted to wait until she was feeling well.” Jenner currently spends time with close friends and family, and the married couple think Stormi will make the best big sister to her. The source also adds that she has been meaning to give Stormi a sibling for a while now, and that the couple is doing very well.