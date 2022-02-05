Kylie Jenner presents a new special makeup collection for Valentine’s Day – Eme – 02/05/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Kylie Jennerfounder of the brand Kylie Cosmetics, is one of the youngest and most famous entrepreneurs in the industry of the beauty and the skin care.

This week he announced Instagram your new collection is now available Valentine’s Day.

In the photograph of the ad you can see her Jenner posing between pink silk sheets and an ideal outfit for the date, with a pastel pink dress with red trim, a plunging neckline and cutouts in the shape of a heart, which she accompanied with gloves of the same color, strappy sandals and a half updo. high tail “baddie” style.

Kylie shared all the information about the limited edition products that are part of this collection. There will be shadows and lipsticks in romantic tones and, of course, XL eyelashes, which could not be missing in what seems to be the perfect combo for a special day, wrapped in a red heart-shaped box.

The collection of make-up It is made up of several products, among which are an eyeshadow palette with 12 colors, of which 5 shades are satin and the rest are matte. As an additional complement, this product has a heart mirror.

Another essential of this edition for Valentine’s Day they are heart-shaped stick blushes, in traditional and romantic colors that highlight the cheeks.