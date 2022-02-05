Kristen Stewart confessed that she fell in love with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

It is common that when watching a movie we fall deeply in love with one of the actresses or actors that appear there. It can be because of the way he plays the character, some physical characteristic that we like in that person, his way of speaking, his way of smiling or simply his voice.

There are many factors that influence someone who watches a film to crush us and that we have an intense crush, even for life. No one is exempt from this situation, even our mothers may have fallen in love with a character they saw in the movies when they were teenagers.

Thus, the same people who make up this artistic medium also have their little hearts and do not skimp on sharing who those interpreters have been who have fallen in love with them when appearing in their favorite movies.

There are leading men on the big screen who have won the admiration and platonic love of thousands of women of all generations. Without a doubt, someone who can never be missing when we talk about this is Leonardo Dicaprio, who in addition to being an excellent actor and having all the respect of the industry, is also considered one of the most handsome.

That is why Kristen Stewart has given a lot to talk about recently, since she declared that she was in love with DiCaprio and also with Kate Winslet, both for their leading role in ‘Titanic’.

These revelations were shared by the actress with the press after being questioned about her first platonic love. He assured that this infatuation was the product of the first time he saw the film directed by James Cameron.

Kristen Stewart did not comment on what stage of her life this was, however, if we do the math, we can discover that the actress was only seven years old when ‘Titanic’ was released in 1997.

Something that the media remembered thanks to these statements by the Twilight actress is that both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have had close ties with her, because in some way they have been immersed in the medium and even in personal life.

In 2010, Stewart had an unexpected meeting with Winslet at the Oscar Awards gala, however, meeting her did not go as expected, since in an interview for the program ‘Live with Regis and Kelly’, she shared that she felt intimidated by the actress.

On the other hand, some media rumored that after Kristen ended her relationship with Robert Pattinson in 2013, he was invited by the actor to a trip to Miami. Same in which, according to reports, Leo gave advice to a young Pattinson about life and love.

Some more celebrities who also claimed to have fallen in love with DiCaprio for his role as Jack in ‘Titanic’ are Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan. Emma shared for ‘Entertainment Weekly’ that she went to see the movie at least seven times.

“There’s something that I really like about the expressions that people make with their mouths and he (Leo) does that, where the left side of his lip sinks in when he speaks… Oh, I love that. He caught me”, said the interpreter of ‘La La Land’.

And Saoirse Ronan stated that she watched the tape every night before bed.