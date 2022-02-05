Kris Jenner is trying to make peace between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians stick together! Between the public problems of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after their divorce, Kris Jenner wants to keep things private and make them reach agreements.

According to a report by “Us Magazine”, “the other Kardashians are supporting Kim, they are all there for her”. However, Kris is the one who stays cordial with Kanye to avoid any future fights.

“Kris really is the one in a relationship with Kanye”add the source. “She has always been the one who wants to keep peace in the family even though no one else wants to speak to her.”

Recall that later this week, Kanye made headlines by sending a message via Instagram to Kim, saying that he did not agree with his daughter North having a profile on TikTok.

Kim was not far behind, responding that he is trying to let her express her creativity in a monitored way and said that it hurt her children more that the rapper was talking badly about her in the media.

“Divorce is hard on our kids, and Kanye’s obsession with having the whole situation in his control and manipulating it is causing more pain for everyone,” wrote.