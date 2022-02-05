Kim Kardashian legally requests to remove the last name West – El Financiero

While Kanye West sends him messages to come back to his sidethe socialite Kim Kardashian wants to continue her life away from her married name and so he requested it before a judge through legal documents last Friday.

The businesswoman wants to be legally single and start over in love, since in recent months she has seen herself very closely with the comedian Peter Davidson. His Lawyer Laura Wasser requested that the custody of their children, which they want to share, and their properties be separated from their situation before their marital statusreported TMZ. Similarly, Kim asked to restore her maiden name and remove the West.

The ex-partner’s relationship has remained in cordial terms since they have been seen together, like at his friend’s funeral Virgil Abloh. However, it is striking that the request was only a few hours after the now called ‘Ye’ publicly asked him at a concert with Drake to come back with him after changing the lyrics to the song run awayat the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a: “Back to me. More specifically, Kimberly”.

It was Kardashian herself who thanked Kanye for introducing her to the world of fashion after receiving Fashion Icon recognition at the recent People’s Choice Awards ceremony. It was not the first time for the interpreter of All Falls Downbecause within the framework of Thanksgiving Day gave a speech where he recognized his mistakes and even accepted how embarrassed his wife felt about his brief political career as a candidate for the presidency of the United States.

“The narrative that God wants to see is that we can all be forgiven in our relationships. When God joins ‘Kimye’ againthere will be millions of families who will see how the obstacles can be overcome and that the problems of separation can be worked on, “said the rapper.