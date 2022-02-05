Kim Kardashian at the top of fashion: it is the new image of Balenciaga

The mere presence of kim kardashian unfolds glamor and style. Icon of fashion and trends like no other, the leader of the clan kardashian He does not stop reaffirming his role as an influencer on social networks, where to this day he collects 284 million of followers from around the world. Their outfits they revolutionize digital platforms due to their enormous originality and innovation, and serve as inspiration for their fans and admirers.

Kim Kardashian posed in total black for Balenciaga

Now, he surprised with news: it is the new image Balenciaga, one of the most important fashion firms of the moment. On her Instagram profile, Kim shared a preview postcard for the new campaign where she appears wearing a outfits in all black: long sleeve cotton catsuit Y Pointed Toe Thigh High Boots. He contrasted the abundance of black with a luxurious accessory: a type wallet mini bag in neon green.

He completed the styling with a hairstyle that is a trend in the world beauty from 2021: a tight maxi braid. For him make upI use a outlined style cat eyes in black which supplemented with the basics: shades in shades nakedmascara, blush on the cheeks, bronzer in the area of ​​the cheekbones and a gloss lipstick also in color naked. He also added to look a few small silver hoop earrings.

It is the new face of Balenciaga. (Photo: kim kardashian)

In the caption of the publication, the it girl took the opportunity to thank the brand and collected almost 1 and a half million likes. In addition, he received more than 57 thousand comments with words of affection and congratulations: “You are the boss”, “I love this”, “Amazing”, “Beautiful”, “Amazing”, “Cute”, “A queen”.

She posed for Balenciaga in a total black look with a neon green bag. (Photo: kim kardashian)

Kim Kardashian combined a fuchsia micro bikini with futuristic glasses

In one of his last outfits, kim kardashian displayed her enormous sensuality and posed in a bikini from a paradisiacal beach. From her deck chair, she showed herself in a XS two-piece swimsuit in a fuchsia color very shocking.

The details of the set? the bodice is simple, with triangle molding. the bag is ultra dug and has adjustable straps on both sides of the hips, tied in a bow. combined the total look summer with one of the most striking accessories of recent seasons: some wraparound sunglasses, futuristic stylewith applique rhinestones in some parts of the glasses.

She posed in her nets with a super shocking fuchsia micro bikini. (Photo: @kimkardashian).

To complete the look, he wore a pony tail tall and tautthe hairstyle used by many celebrities in conjunction with their outfits more casual.

From the beach or in a fashion campaign, Kardashian is unbeatable.

