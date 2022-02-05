Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss: the unexpected friendship of two of the most influential women in pop culture | People

Despite spending several years playing the card of the inclusion of diverse profiles, the fashion environment and its protagonists continue to be elitist and restrictive. This is the only way to explain why the newly discovered friendship between Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss has generated a flood of comments on social networks. The first star of reality show, used to making fame for fame’s sake a millionaire business and popularizing a hypersexualized and unprejudiced aesthetic; the second, allergic to social networks, legendary top model and eternal style icon who exerts a scandal-proof fascination. Both worlds collided in the images Kardashian shared on her Instagram a few days ago. Together they visited the Vatican and documented her friendship with several photographs together in the Sistine Chapel. They were accompanied by the model’s daughter, Lila Grace, and the promoter of luxury events for celebrities, Omar Cherif.

At first, their respective environments may seem far apart. Kate Moss, friend of rockers, from Nick Cave to Mick Jagger or Bobby Gillespie, led during the last years of the 20th century what the specialized media called ‘heroin chic’, a minimalist and carefully ragged aesthetic that exalted the most stark naturalness: dark circles , paleness, unkempt hair… Over time, and already exalted as a prescriber of style, her aesthetics were refined even more as her media appearances were reduced. The stolen photos of her going shopping or leaving her house became aspirational images for many, so much so that she ended up turning the dancers and skinny pants, always black, into the uniform of the turn of the century for a good part of the planet. Kim Kardashian represents, in principle, the opposite: a former assistant to Paris Hilton, her aesthetic has always resulted in open exuberance. Logos, tight clothes, glitter, daily selfies and an absolute exposure of her intimacy televised from her weekly.

And yet, the truth is that the friendship between Moss and Kardashian dates back to 2014, when both coincided at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party in Ibiza. The then artistic director of Givenchy was, in fact, one of the main responsible for Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, beginning to occupy the first rows of the parades and lavish themselves in the most exclusive circles of the sector. Months before they had starred in a controversial cover in the North American edition of Vogue: what was a couple doing who shamelessly documented a life of excesses portrayed in the quintessential fashion magazine? Six years have passed since then, in which Kim has made an effort to gain relevance within the industry: she has starred in campaigns for Balmain, Calvin Klein or Alexander Wang, she is a regular at events such as the annual gala at the Metropolitan Museum of New York ( her first appearances on the steps raised several eyebrows) and the proud owner of Skims, a slimming clothing firm that will dress American athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and that, according to data from the New York Times, billed close to 140 million euros last year

In fact, the media reunion between the two took place through another designer, Kim Jones. Kardashian went to Rome to go to the offices of Fendi, the house that Jones currently runs (and in which, curiously, Kanye West worked before dedicating himself to music) in the days before the firm unveils its haute couture show . Kate Moss, muse of the English designer for decades, also responded to her call, although the reason is unknown. In any case, her joint visit to the Vatican shows that two of the most influential style icons in the world continue to speak two different, and equally valid, languages ​​to express themselves through clothing. If Moss, aware of the media value of his image, appeared in a sober suit jacket, black of course, which did not deviate one iota from his usual uniform, Kardashian, showing off his talent for generating conversation on the networks, went with a low-cut lace dress by Barragán. She was not the only one breaking the rules of protocol for the visit. She was inspired, no less, by the ecclesiastical persecution suffered by heretics during the Mexican Inquisition. Up to that level of detail she is able to communicate with every outfit.

But beyond the images that demonstrate their friendship, the key is perhaps in their companions. As detailed in one of her publications, Kardashian attended the appointment with part of her business entourage: designers and managers of her different lines of cosmetics and clothing. If their relationship derives, as it seems, from a professional alliance, not only would one of the most influential collaborations in recent years be developing, but also the definitive fusion of two worlds that, despite the official discourse, have taken years to find each other: that of the old guard of fashion, as elusive as it is sophisticated, and that of the 21st century celebrity, massive, unprejudiced and addicted to show business.