Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reappear Together at Designer Virgil Abloh’s Farewell

The unexpected death of Virgil Abloh last Sunday, November 28, shocked the fashion world. The creator of the firm Off-White and current creative of the men’s line of Louis Vuitton died at just 41 years old after fighting a cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare disease that only his family and closest friends knew about.





After hearing the sad news, social networks were filled with tributes and tributes from designers, models and friends who expressed their regret for the loss of the designer who revolutionized the concept of urban fashion. Among them, the Kardashian family, close friends of Abloh, who have shared with the designer every step he has taken in the world of fashion. Above all, through Abloh’s collaborations with Kanye West, who was joined by a close friendship and who was responsible for making the leap to luxury firms after collaborating with him on more than twenty projects since they met. in his native Chicago.

Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh at the 2018 Met Gala charles sykes

After his death, Kim was one of the first to show the sorrow she felt for the loss of her great friend, unable to believe that he had died: “God does not make mistakes. I know, but I still can’t help but wonder why. Why Vergil? Why so soon? It is very difficult to understand why. I’m having a hard time trying to understand why so many pure souls have to leave so soon.”

Kanye, for his part, dedicated his Sunday church service to his friend, where he performed a highly emotional version of easy on me, by Adele, in honor of her memory.

For this reason, neither Kim nor Kanye wanted to miss Abloh’s last fashion show for Louis Vuitton, which was presented posthumously last Tuesday, November 30, at the Miami Marine Stadium, in Miami (United States), and which despite each having a partner and having spent several months each on their own, they went together in the company of their eldest daughter, North West, eight years old.

Kim, Kanye and North West came together to say goodbye to their great friend. Instagram/Kim Kardashian West (Stories)

The one who was one of the most famous couples in the world attended the parade as a common front to pay tribute to their great friend in a parade that served as an excuse for an emotional farewell party that included details referring to the designer, such as a huge statue of Abloh sand, a huge hot air balloon signed by Louis Vuitton, colored lights and fireworks to close the event.

image description Instagram/Kim Kardashian West (Stories)

The party ended with fireworks. Instagram/Richie Akiva

The parade is the first time that the former couple has met in public since Kim Kardashian confirmed that she is in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson a few days ago, something that Kanye, who is in a relationship with a young model named Vinetria, seems not to see with very good eyes. Despite the spats, the couple has always tried to remain cordial and, at least on Kim’s part, not to publicly start trouble with Kanye, for the sake of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.





