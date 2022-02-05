Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discuss in networks; this is the reason

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 18:05:42





kanye-west Y kim kardashian they got into a fight through their social networks due to the TikTok account of their daughter, Northbecause the rapper complained that the 8-year-old girl had access to this platform.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what to do about my daughter being on TikTok against my will?West wrote on Instagram.

Seeing this message, Kim decided to respond with a story on her Instagram account: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are more hurtful than any TikTok video North can create.“.

“As the main provider and caretaker of our children, i am doing my best to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in the medium you want under the supervision of an adult, because that brings you happiness,” added the famous.

In the end, Kim revealed that the divorce has been “pretty hard on our kids, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing more pain“.

But West was not calm about his ex-partner’s response, as he posted another message accusing Kim of trying to “kidnap my daughter on his birthday by not providing the address“.

“Inside the house you made me safe to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after a Chicago party,” she noted. And finally He asked Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim.

hc